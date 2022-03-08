Breeze Airways will introduce service via Nashville International Airport in May.
According to a release, the Utah-based Breeze will add service connecting BNA to the following cities:
- Akron/Canton, Ohio (Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays starting May 26. One-way fares starting at $39, with round-trip tickets priced at $89)
- Tulsa, Oklahoma (Thursdays and Sundays, starting June 2. One-way fares starting at $49; summer seasonal route).
- Hartford, Connecticut (Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays, starting June 2. One-way fares priced at $59; summer seasonal route)
- Oklahoma City (Fridays and Mondays, starting June 3. One-way fares at $49; summer seasonal route).
“Our team is always working to attract new airlines and new routes to BNA that bring more nonstop destinations and more choices to Tennessee travelers,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport, said in the release. “With these new Breeze Airways routes, it’s even easier to see our Titans in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton or plan a quick summer trip to Oklahoma or Connecticut.”
The updates are part of Breeze’s adding 35 routes this summer via 10 cities that are new to the airline.
Breeze began service in May 2021 primarily in the East and Southeast of the United States. With the expansion, the budget carrier will operate 77 routes between 28 cities in 18 states. Breeze utilizes the Airbus A220-300.
The airline was founded by David Neeleman, who previously co-founded Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue and Azul Linhas Aereas, Airline Weekly reports.
