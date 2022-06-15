A venture capital and real estate investment firm founded in California is relocating to Nashville — the latest Garden State company to establish a Middle Tennessee presence.
Paradyme Companies, which had been based in Temecula, is home to 15 employees and about 20 contractors. According to company founder and CEO Ryan Garland, Paradyme has funded about 1,000 transactions with roughly $1.5 billion in value. It has about $425 million in development currently, with its employees offering a collective approximately 125 years of experience.
Founded via a predecessor entity in 2009, Paradyme uses a technology platform that allows for comprehensive real estate investing, including by those new to the process. Its services include funding, raising capital, real estate development, investment advising and fund management.
Garland, whose mother lives in East Tennessee, said the Temecula office is now closed, with the new office to be located in downtown Nashville and fully operational by summer’s end. A specific site has yet to be finalized, and Paradyme is not disclosing the cost to undertake the move.
Of note, Paradyme is invested in Nashville-based Samaroo Development Group’s residential project in Clarksville. When completed, the development will offer 120 townhomes (priced as attainable housing) on 43 acres.
“We were looking at Dallas, Miami and Nashville,” Garland told the Post. “We decided on Nashville because of the amount of housing development. From the data I have seen, it made more sense for us. There are not as many competitors in the market with a real estate investment platform like ours.”
Paradyme joins various California companies that are newish to Nashville. For example, C3 Bank recently announced a branch in The Gulch (read here).
In addition to Oracle, which had been based in Santa Clara before relocating to Austin (read here), Los Angeles-based production company Medici XD, Ovation Fertility (L.A.) and Educational Media Foundation (Sacramento) have announced moves since 2021, joining others.
The trend of the move from California to Music City seemingly began accelerating in the mid- to late teens. For example, Mitsubishi Motors North America announced a move to Franklin from Cypress in 2019 (read here). And an entity affiliated with then-San Diego-based Glockstore.com announced in 2018 it would relocate its headquarters to a building near Nashville International Airport (read here).
