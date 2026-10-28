Featured Waymo service expands to Green Hills, among other areas Autonomous vehicle transportation provider now covers about 80 square miles in Davidson County William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 28, 2026 Oct 28, 2026 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Waymo autonomous vehicles Photo: Eric England Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Self-driving vehicle ride provider Waymo is expanding its local service area to include Green Hills, Oak Hill, Forest Hills and Crieve Hall.With the move, users can now access, for example, the Nashville Zoo, The Mall at Green Hills and Lipscomb University in the general South Nashville and Southwest Davidson County areas. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 2??@F?46>6?E 4@>6D 27E6C (2J>@ D2:5 62C=:6C E9:D >@?E9 D6CG:46 925 366? >256 2G2:=23=6 E@ 2?5 7C@> k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^H2J>@\C@3@E2I:\D6CG:46\6IA2?5D\E@\3?2^2CE:4=6037`hdf7h\cgf4\c742\ge26\cdhbdb73`2hc]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm}2D9G:==6 x?E6C?2E:@?2= p:CA@CEk^2m] x? $6AE6>36C[ (2J>@ 2??@F?465 D6CG:46 2G2:=23=6 E@ >:?@CD 286 `b\`f[ H:E9 }2D9G:==6 ;@:?:?8 !9@6?:I 2D E96 @?=J EH@ &]$] >2C<6ED @776C:?8 E66? 244@F?ED]k^AmkAm%96 6IA2?D:@? @7 D6CG:46 2C62 3J `g]d DBF2C6 >:=6D 3C:?8D E96 C@3@E2I: 4@>A2?J’D E@E2= }2D9G:==6 D6CG:46 2C62 E@ g_ DBF2C6 >:=6D] (2J>@ ?@H @A6C2E6D 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `__ G69:4=6D :? s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ] %96 |@F?E2:? ':6H[ r2=:7]\32D65 4@>A2?J C646?E=J 563FE65 G2?D W=:89E 3=F6X 42==65 (2J>@ ~;2: E@ 3@=DE6C E96 @C:8:?2= 7=66E @7 DE2?52C5\D:K65 H9:E6 G69:4=6D]k^AmkAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^E649?@=@8J^=J7E\H2J>@\E@\=2F?49\?2D9G:==6\D6CG:46\:?\a_ae^2CE:4=60b3e2b`gh\b4`h\cgh`\3b5f\3``36a3dge_b]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm(2J>@ :?:E:2==J =2F?4965 :? }2D9G:==6 E9:D J62Ck^2m G:2 2 A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 {J7E[ 2==@H:?8 E96 D6CG:46 E@ 36 2G2:=23=6 7@C >2E49:?8 H:E9 {J7E C:56D H9:=6 2=D@ 36:?8 2G2:=23=6 G:2 E96 (2J>@ ?6EH@C<]k^AmkAm#6=2E65=J[ {J7E @A6C2E6D 2? p' 7=66E >2?286>6?E 724:=:EJ H:E9 492C8:?8 2?5 G69:4=6 D6CG:46 42A23:=:E:6D] (2J>@’D p'D 2C6 DFAA@CE65 3J {J7E DF3D:5:2CJ 2?5 7=66E >2?286>6?E D6CG:46D AC@G:56C u=6I5C:G6[ H9:49 :D 3:==65 2D >2I:>:K:?8 677:4:6?4J 2?5 C65F4:?8 @A6C2E:@?2= 4@DED]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waymo Nashville International Airport Uncrewed Vehicles Vehicle Technology Electrification Green Vehicles Mountain View, California Economy Of California Transport Industry Electric Vehicles Sustainable Transport Transport Companies Applications Of Computer Vision Internet Technology Companies Of The United States Transportation Engineering Companies Software Companies Of The United States Holding Companies Of The United States Land Robots Road Transport Organizations Web Portals Robotics Conglomerate Companies Of The United States Technology Companies Of The United States Technology Companies Energy In Transport Foreign Trade Of The United States Low-carbon Economy New Urbanism Silver Lake (investment Firm) Transport And The Environment Robotics Companies Private Equity Portfolio Companies Silicon Valley Road Transport Companies Transport Self-driving Cars Unmanned Ground Vehicles Automotive Engineering Vehicles Self-driving Car Companies Automotive Industry Companies Of The United States Information Retrieval Organizations Vehicular Automation Alphabet Inc. Transport Economics Road Transport Motor Vehicles Automotive Technologies Automotive Safety Vehicle Safety Technologies William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you