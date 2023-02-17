The Greater Nashville Technology Council presented its 14th annual awards Thursday at the Wildhorse Saloon.
See the honorees below:
CIO of the Year: Casey Santos of Asurion
Community Leader of the Year: Charlie Apigian of Belmont
Cyber Security Leader of the Year: TJ Bean of HCA Healthcare
CTO of the Year: Trevor Hinesley of Soundstripe
Data Scientist of the Year: Christi French of Azra AI
D&I Advocate of the Year: Sam Zaza of MTSU
D&I Initiative of the Year: Blacks in Technology – Nashville
Emerging Leader of the Year: Elizabeth Mitchell of CGI
Innovator of the Year: Andrew Mitchell of the Mechanical Licensing Collective
Product Manager of the Year: Joshua Burnell of Asurion
Software Engineer of the Year: Dr. Teresa Vasquez of Repped in Tech
Technology Company of the Year: Realtracs
Technology Educator of the Year: Kelly Carey of MNPS
Tech Start Up of the Year: Azra AI
