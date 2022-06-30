Restaurant point-of-sale tech company Toast Inc. announced Thursday that it plans to open a new configuration facility in Antioch.
The Boston-based company plans to employ more than 100 people in the Nashville area within five years, according to state officials.
The Antioch facility will manage fulfillment, shipping, inventory management and distribution of POS hardware. According to the company, 62,000 restaurant locations use Toast’s digital platform, which can help manage takeout, delivery and front-of-house and back-of-house operations.
State officials did not disclose incentives offered to Toast. The company reported revenues of $535 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 90 percent year-over-year.
“Toast’s investment of jobs and capital in Antioch is another great example showcasing how Tennessee has become a leader in logistics and fulfillment,” state Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) said in a release.
