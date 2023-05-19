The technology sector continues to see job creation in the Nashville area.

According to the 2023 State of Middle Tennessee Tech report released by the Greater Nashville Technology Council and Middle Tennessee State University, the number of tech jobs in Middle Tennessee grew by 17 percent from 2017-22.

Elise-Cambournac-headshot.jpeg

Elise Cambournac
Amy5_2_0.jpg

Amy Harris

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.