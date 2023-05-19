The technology sector continues to see job creation in the Nashville area.
According to the 2023 State of Middle Tennessee Tech report released by the Greater Nashville Technology Council and Middle Tennessee State University, the number of tech jobs in Middle Tennessee grew by 17 percent from 2017-22.
Specifically, and in 2022, the region saw approximately 38,000 new tech jobs a month on average — 7,000 jobs more than the national average of similar-sized regions.
Median compensation for tech jobs in Middle Tennessee was $75,263 in 2022, a figure that is 22.6 percent below the national median for tech jobs and 84.7 percent above the median compensation across all occupations in Middle Tennessee. A bachelor’s degree was the most cited education level per job post, and a majority of tech jobs listed two to three minimum years of experience.
The report shows that in 2022, while non-white (Asian, Black and Hispanic/Latino) workers made up 26.7 percent of the working population in Middle Tennessee, those groups represented only 23 percent of the tech workforce, up from 21 percent from the previous report.
The report shows that when compared to Middle Tennessee’s general working population, the tech workforce has a higher percentage of white and Asian workers.
While women comprise 49 percent of the region’s workforce, they represent only 37.5 percent of the tech workforce, the report notes.
In the report, “SQL” (structured query language) was the top software skill cited, “computer science” was the top specialized skill and “communications” was the most in-demand common skill for Middle Tennessee tech jobs.
“While Middle Tennessee’s job market is growing, the tech industry’s growth continues to outpace it,” Elise Cambournac, president and CEO of the Greater Nashville Technology Council, said in the release.
“With the projected job growth of the industry over the next half-decade set to continue as new tech companies move to town and existing businesses expand their tech capacities, we must work as a united community to develop more local tech talent to fill those open roles.”
Amy Harris, associate professor of information systems and analytics in the MTSU Jennings A. Jones College of Business, said the 2023 report show the region’s tech sector is making progress in being more inclusive, particularly for women.
“I’m confident Nashville’s tech industry will continue to do the hard work to make these great job opportunities available to all,” Harris said.
