Officials with Paris-based Capgemini announced today that the global IT services and consulting firm will establish an office at Midtown’s Broadwest — a move representing an initial 500 jobs and a $20.1 million investment.
According to a release, Capgemini anticipates eventual employee growth of up to 1,000 in what will be its first Tennessee delivery center. The company expects to be operational in the office tower at mixed-use Broadwest (pictured), located at the West End Avenue and Broadway split, in early 2022.
The Nashville delivery center will specifically focus on Capgemini’s efforts in enterprise application modernization, artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT solutions, the release notes. The office will supplement the recent expansion of Capgemini sites in Columbia, S.C., (which opened in 2020) and in Houston (opened this year).
Capgemini’s investment in its U.S. markets is projected to deliver more than 1,500 new jobs in technology areas that include cloud, artificial intelligence, custom software development, digital customer experience and data.
With operations in about 50 countries, Capgemini is home to approximately 290,000 employees.
“The establishment of Capgemini’s new delivery center is a major milestone that will help us continue to accelerate our business in the U.S.,” Jim Bailey, Capgemini CEO Americas, said in the release. “The Nashville area is rich with diverse talent, an excellent network of local colleges and universities, and strong accessibility. It will provide opportunities for us to further support our current partners and future clients. This investment signals our ongoing commitment to better serving our clients in key markets at every stage of their digital transformation journey.”
Bob Rolfe, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner, said the state has supported 55 economic development projects in Davidson County resulting in more than 25,000 job commitments and approximately $3.2 billion in capital investment.
The release does not note any incentives TNDEC might be providing Capgemini.
Huntsville-based Propst Companies developed the Midtown site with Broadwest, which also includes retail, high-end residential and a future Hilton Conrad hotel.
