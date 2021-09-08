The State Funding Board has approved a $63 million grant for Oracle Corp., with the funds to counter some of the construction and land purchase expenses the Austin-based company will incur while undertaking its future campus on the Cumberland River’s East Bank.
The funding, a FastTrack Economic Development grant, follows the Metro Council and the Metro Industrial Development Board having approved earlier this year $175 million for infrastructure improvements related to the effort (read here).
Oracle is hoping to create 8,500 new jobs in the area within 10 years, with an average annual salary of $110,000. The project could carry a price tag of a minimum of $1.2 billion.
Enexor, state to partner on renewable energy effort
Franklin-based renewable energy and carbon conversion solutions company Enexor BioEnergy, the state of Tennessee, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee are partnering.
To be overseen by UT professors Fred Peebles and Dayakar Penumadu, the partnership will provide advanced testing services for a high-temperature ceramic filter technology by RevV.
Enexor’s patented Bio-CHP system converts most organic, plastic or biomass waste into reliable, renewable power and thermal energy, while concurrently reducing carbon emissions and ultimately mitigating climate change, according to a release.
“Our University of Tennessee partnership is just another example of the strength of the Tennessee business community to help us expedite our go-to-market efforts and to develop new impactful technologies that improve our world,” Enexor founder and CEO Lee Jestings said in the release.
To date this year, Enexor has been selected into both Google’s Climate Change Accelerator and Halliburton Company’s Clean-Tech Labs Accelerator. It won the United Nations World Tourism Sustainable Development Goals Startup Competition out of 10,000 applicants from more than 138 countries.
McNeely Civil Engineering begins operations
Industrial development veteran and infrastructure specialist Eric McNeely has launched McNeely Civil Engineering, a Nashville-based engineering consulting firm.
McNeely, who has more than 25 years experience with the built environment, most recently served as principal engineer and group leader with S&ME’s Nashville office since 2018. Prior to that, McNeely worked as senior project manager responsible for numerous pipeline modification projects and pipeline integrity maintenance projects throughout the Southeastern United States.
McNeely’s background also includes stints as senior engineer with Enbridge, a project manager for Metro Water Services and development manager for CK Development in Brentwood.
McNeely earned a M.S. degree in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee in 1996. He is active in the Homebuilder’s Association of Middle Tennessee, Urban Land Institute, NAOIP and Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers.
“With the tremendous amount of growth our city has seen over the past few years, I am looking forward to this venture,” McNeely said in a release. “I welcome the opportunity to continue working with great clients on projects that I am passionate about.”
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
