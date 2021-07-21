Nashville-based Pivot Technology School has closed a $10 million round of funding to expand its tuition financing programs.
Pivot Tech has partnered with New York City-based Lief, a tuition finance management platform, to offer income-based financing to its students. Lief offers Income Share Agreements through its edtech platform, which company leadership says helps maximize partners’ program growth and impact potential.
The one-year-old technology school, which offers cyber security, web development and data analytics training in boot-camp-style cohorts, was founded to recruit and train students from racially diverse backgrounds, with intent to increase access to programs through tech-enabled payment and education models.
"Our mission is to create and grow incentive-aligned avenues that empower a highly diverse demographic to break into the technology industry,” said Quawn Clark, co-founder of Pivot Tech. “We chose to partner with Leif because they are the market's only full-service ISA Program Manager. Leif's expertise made designing, launching and financing our ISA program a smooth experience for Pivot Tech and our students."
Pivot also recently partnered with Amazon to fund 10 students through a 16-week program. All the students will have the opportunity to interview for a software engineer role at the online retail giant’s 5,000-ob downtown hub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.