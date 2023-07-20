Nashville is one of five areas in Tennessee that has submitted proposals for the U.S. Economic Development Administration Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs program.
The national Tech Hubs program invests in regions focused on technologies to keep industry jobs and growth in the U.S. The program is launching this year using $500 million in funding from the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act.
In May, the EDA announced the opening of the first funding phase with a deadline of Aug. 15. Those who make the cut can apply in the second phase, which is expected to open in the fall.
Launch Tennessee, the public-private entrepreneurial partnership, announced it is endorsing all five proposals from Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, Knoxville and the Tri-Cities, according to a release.
“These tech hubs will be instrumental in driving economic growth and furthering Tennessee’s position as a global player in technology and innovation,” Stuart McWhorter, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, said in the release. “We are committed to investing in our state’s entrepreneurial spirit and helping these hubs thrive.”
Nashville’s proposal is for the life sciences data storage and management industry. Local colleges and universities including Fisk University, Vanderbilt University and Meharry Medical College are partnering with other public and private groups like the Metro Government and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce to support the Tech Hub proposal.
Offering support to all five areas, Launch Tennessee said in the release its statewide network of entrepreneur centers will help facilitate networking, provide capital investment, venture support and other assistance.
“Launch Tennessee is fully committed to nurturing these tech hubs with our existing resources and is dedicated to driving the advancement of these proposals,” CEO Lindsey Cox said in the release.
Those working to advance diversity in the innovation space or support workforce development efforts were specifically encouraged in the release to contact leaders of the proposals to work with Tennessee’s proposals for the EDA Tech Hubs Program.