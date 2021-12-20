After relocating its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Nashville about a year ago, on-demand auto services startup Yoshi is making another move — to Saudi Arabia.
Yoshi, General Motors and Altawkilat (Universal Motors Agencies) entered into a memorandum of understanding to bring Yoshi’s contactless delivery services to Saudi Arabia, according to Arabian Drive. GM led Yoshi’s Series B funding round last December which raked in a reported $23 million. Yoshi was co-founded by local entrepreneur Bryan Frist.
The trio of companies will collaborate to bring the startup’s services to Altawkilat’s network and customer base. With more than 34 dealerships and a rented fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles across Saudi Arabia, Altawkilat is one of the largest auto retailers in the region.
“Car owners everywhere are increasingly looking for automotive service solutions that are convenient and contactless, and the rise of connectivity has led to a truly magical experience for our customers,” Frist said, according to Arabian Drive. “We are thrilled to collaborate with world-class partners who share our vision of making car ownership as frictionless as possible. This includes expanding our current services geographically, while also exploring and launching new offerings such as EV charging capabilities and insurance products as we roll into 2022.”
The electric vehicle push is a new one for Yoshi. The company currently offers on-demand fueling, detailing, oil changes and other light maintenance services in seven states.
Proceeds from last December’s funding round give Yoshi fiscal breathing room through 2022, Frist said in a recent interview with Venture Nashville. He added that the company’s monthly burn is consistent relative to on-going scaling goals.
The company is slated to grow its operations to four other unnamed states in 2022.
Frist said Ford’s recent investments in West Tennessee and in neighboring Kentucky reinforced the company’s decision to expand to electric vehicle services.
