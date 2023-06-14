Chicago-based private equity giant GTCR on Wednesday announced a new Nashville-based software venture to be led by former executives of Brentwood-based Mindful.
Matt DiMaria, Adam Ragauskis, Chris Loeper, Kurt Nelson and Daniel Bohannon have teamed with GTCR to launch Stelao LLC, according to a release. The new venture will “partner with companies as part of a strategy to build a leading enterprise software platform enabling data-driven customer experiences and measurable outcomes.” That will mean acquiring and growing existing software companies, the release notes.
Mindful, formerly led by the Stelao executives, sold to Medallia in 2022.
DiMaria was recently announced as one of the partners with former Greater Nashville Tech Council leader Brian Moyer on the new The Innovation Studio.
"We are excited to build a market-leading enterprise software company in partnership with GTCR," DiMaria said in the release. "GTCR has deep domain expertise in software, a track record of creatively building companies in the space, and shares our view of what constitutes an attractive enterprise software platform."
GTCR currently manages more than $35 billion and has additional offices in New York and West Palm Beach.