No more than five months after having laid off about 8 percent of its workforce, Nashville-based Built Technologies has undergone another round of employee cuts.
Multiple current and former employees have posted about the layoffs on social media. The company declined to disclose the scale of the layoffs or comment.
Chase Gilbert, CEO of the Nashville-based provider of construction and real estate finance technology software firm, said in February the downsizing (read here) was done amid a “rapidly changing business climate.”
Built was home to roughly 330 employees as of early 2022, according to the company website. In early June, it had about 400, Nashville Business Journal reported at the time.
The most recent downsizing follows Gilbert having told NBJ last month that he is looking at all possibilities for the company's future, including taking it public or selling it.
Since launching in 2015, Built Technologies’ platform has been used to manage the financing of construction with a collective value of about $135 billion and involving approximately 200,000 commercial, residential and land development projects. In October 2021, the company announced $125 million in Series D funding at a valuation of $1.5 billion (read here).