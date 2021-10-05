With the kickoff of its fifth cohort, Greater Nashville Technology Council’s Emerging Leaders in Technology program is adding more big names to its list of company participants. Recently, Amazon and AllianceBernstein partnered with ELITE through sponsorship, mentorship and employee mentees.
These new partners are just one of the many signs of growth of ELITE. This year, the number of program applicants doubled year-over-year to more than 70 applicants from nearly 60 companies.
Founded five years ago, NTC’s ELITE is a tech mentorship program that aims to foster and groom Nashville’s next tech executives through a 12-week program that includes classroom curriculum, one-on-one mentorship with veteran executives and peer support groups.
“There were a host of educational programs and initiatives that are focused on teaching tech basics like how to code, but there wasn’t an outlet to take seasoned professionals from mid-level manager to executive,” said ELITE co-founder John Anderson.
In 2015, Anderson, Meg Chamblee, Suzi Earhart and Joanne Eckton formed an invite-only tech roundtable for emerging tech leaders. Interest and engagement grew and soon there wasn’t enough room at the table.
“We decided on the cohort model in 2017 with volunteers from the community leading classroom training sessions and acting as mentors for our emerging leaders,” Chamblee said.
HCA, Tractor Supply and Premise Health were early adopters of the program from both a sponsorship and participant standpoint, according to Anderson. Company sponsorship and engagement allowed ELITE to hire professional C-suite trainer Jennifer Patterson to develop custom curriculum and teach it in the program's classroom at Tech Hill Commons.
“The way the curriculum is structured, [emerging leaders] learn the academic curriculum in a 2.5-hour classroom setting one week,” said ELITE mentor and G Squared Wireless CEO Charlie Yielding. “Then, the following week they are challenged to apply the concepts they learned to talk through and solve real-world leadership scenarios with their mentors.”
Past participants have called the program “life-changing” and openly credit the course for the growth in their careers. Lindsey Clark, the director of data science at Wayspring (formerly Axial Healthcare), said prior to ELITE she struggled as a leader, but since then, she has been promoted to and succeeded in multiple leadership roles.
“It also gave me a rolodex of about 40 mentors and colleagues that I can call or text anytime for advice,” Clark said.
Alishah Novin, the director of engineering at Celero Commerce, said he felt like he hit a ceiling in his career before applying to the ELITE program.
“During my cohort, I was promoted to director of engineering at a start-up company. I had to build a team from the ground up and hire 9-10 people. My peers and mentors were a support group where I could bounce ideas and ask for advice,” Novin said.
Clark (Data Scientist of the Year) and Novin (Community Leader of the Year) have both won NTC awards.
“ELITE provides the back-to-basics curriculum and community atmosphere that catapults individual careers,” said former participant and CGI Senior Consultant Cody Asbury.
To date, more than 100 local IT professionals have graduated from the ELITE program. And while Anderson and Chamblee have plans to expand the curriculum and grow participant diversity, there are no plans to increase the number of participants they accept.
“One of the reasons this program has been so successful is because it is competitive and we only take the cream of the crop. We don’t want to dilute that,” Anderson said.
The application process is similar to applying for college. Applicants must provide professional references, write essays and answer questions.
Anderson said they are committed to picking professionals who will not only be successful in the program but give back. Many of the past participants are still involved in ELITE in some capacity because they’ve seen firsthand the impact of this program.
“Everyone, the mentors, the Emerging Leaders and all the volunteers have all echoed the same thing each year: We have received more than we have given,” said Anderson.
