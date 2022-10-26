World of Beer Bar and Kitchen, a U.S. restaurant chain known for locations that offer up to 300 craft ales and lagers, has tapped Midtown for its first Tennessee location.

According to company officials, the future WOB will be located in the ground-level retail space of mixed-use building 2010 West End and is expected to open in 2023. The restaurant will be the first commercial tenant in the 25-story tower.

