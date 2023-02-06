The owner of infrared sauna and float therapy service provider Pure Sweat Studios is eyeing a location in The Gulch.
According to a source, Pure Sweat Studios will operate the business in the under-construction Modera Gulch, located at 810 Division St.
The effort comes as company founder Candice Bruder is also targeting Murfreesboro for the concept. To date, Pure Sweat Studios has operated saunas and/or float therapy studios in 12South, Belle Meade, Brentwood, Clarksville and Cool Springs. The 12South location operates in a building located on the same site as the structure last home to Fork’s Drum Closet.
Bruder, who started the company in May 2017 (read more here), could not be reached for comment. Pure Sweat Studios, which is also looking at locations in the Western U.S., operates as a franchised business with some company-owned locations.
At Modera Gulch, Pure Sweat Studios will join New York-based franchise fitness brand P.volve (read here), restaurant High Street Wine and a taproom to be owned and operated by Asheville, North Carolina-based craft beer business Hi-Wire Brewing.
Atlanta-based development company Mill Creek Residential continues to oversee construction of the 15-story tower, with a year’s end completion targeted.
Ojas Partners agents Lizzy LeBlue and Elam Freeman are representing Mill Creek on the various Modera Gulch lease transactions.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.