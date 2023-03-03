Broadway Brewhouse Midtown — one of Nashville's first bars to highlight craft beer — will close Sunday after a more than 25-year run.

The owners of the business, believed to have opened in the mid- to late-1990s and located at 1900 Broadway, announced the closing via social media.

1900

Broadway Brewhouse as seen in 2019

