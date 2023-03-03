Broadway Brewhouse Midtown — one of Nashville's first bars to highlight craft beer — will close Sunday after a more than 25-year run.
The owners of the business, believed to have opened in the mid- to late-1990s and located at 1900 Broadway, announced the closing via social media.
Though it also offers bar food and various alcoholic beverages, Broadway Brewhouse Midtown is likely best known for its nearly 80 beers on tap.
Kelly Jones and Ric Clarke seemingly still own the business and could not be reached for comment regarding a reason for the closing. Angela Jones owns the 0.27-acre property. The Joneses' relationship (the two were married when they acquired the property in 2016 for $1.2 million, according to Metro records) is unclear.
Downtown sister business Broadway Brewhouse, located at 317 Broadway and opened in 2006 within The District, remains open. The owners also operate Brewhouse West (in West Davidson County) and Brewhouse South (in Franklin).
Broadway Brewhouse Midtown and long-closed JJ's Market (the two operated within one block of each other) offered a synergy of sorts in the 1990s and early 2000s, as JJ's ranked among Nashville's first retailers to highlight craft beer.
Terry Cantrell, remembered by long-timers as the owner of live music venue Cantrell's, owns an adjacent property at 1904 Broadway. The building located on the site previously housed Tavern.
