The West End corridor is slated for a fast-casual restaurant called Yaki House.

To be owned by Hector Chavez and located about one block from West End Avenue and the north side of the Vanderbilt University campus, the eatery will operate at 2422 Elliston Place in the space last home to Tiff's Treats Cookie Delivery.

Elliston Point

Elliston Point

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.