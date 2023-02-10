The West End corridor is slated for a fast-casual restaurant called Yaki House.
To be owned by Hector Chavez and located about one block from West End Avenue and the north side of the Vanderbilt University campus, the eatery will operate at 2422 Elliston Place in the space last home to Tiff's Treats Cookie Delivery.
Online publication whatnow.com reported in late 2022 that Yaki House will offer a Thai-inspired chicken-centric menu and focus on take-out business (with some dine-in).
A permit, valued at $60,000, has been issued to allow for the build-out of the space. Franklin-based Fresh Works is handling the job.
Yaki House will operate next to the space home to Frutta Bowls. Thai Satay is also located in the building, which individuals affiliated with Nashville-based commercial real estate company Westwood Properties own. The building is known as Elliston Point.
Chavez could not be reached for comment for an expected opening date.
