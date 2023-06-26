New York-based upscale Asian restaurant brand Philippe Chow will open in downtown Nashville’s Cummins Station in 2024.
According to a release, the future 10,000-square-foot restaurant — which focuses on Beijing-style cuisine — will take the space last home to M. Market and some smaller, adjoining spaces. The address of the SoBro building is 209 10th Ave. S.
Philippe Chow’s flagship location opened in Uptown Manhattan in 2005, having since attracted celebrities such as Rihanna, Jay-Z, Adam Sandler and Mariah Carey. It has since opened a second NYC restaurant and, recently, an outpost in Washington, D.C.
Merchants, the parent company of the brand, also plans a Philippe Chow in Miami’s South of Fifth district.
“We are growing Philippe Chow in cities with a global cultural impact, a strong hospitality culture and a respect for culinary luxury,” Abraham Merchant, Merchants co-principal with Richard Cohn, said in the release. “Nashville is one of the few cities in the world that we think will appreciate Chef Chow’s renowned style of Chinese cuisine, our unparalleled service, and our unique high-energy ambiance.”
Philippe Chow specializes in multiple dishes featuring seafood, green prawns, spare ribs, filet mignon, Peking duck, satays, noodles and dumplings. The cocktail program will be spearheaded by Amir Babayoff, who most recently curated the cocktail list at Merchants’ Ophelia.
Most Philippe Chow vegetarian entrees range from $14 to $30. Meat-based entrees start at $62.
For the of the Nashville Philippe Chow, Merchants has tapped architectural firm 3877 (stylized as “//3877” and co-based in New York and Washington, D.C.), which will give the future space an “opulent blend of glamor and sophistication.”
Nashville’s DZL owns Cummins Station and is transitioning the building to offer more high-end businesses than has previously been the case. Philippe Chow will join Pullman Standard Cocktail Lounge, The Gibson Garage and the forthcoming The Finch Grill & Raw Bar, among others, in the 1906-constructed building.
“Philippe Chow is unlike anything we’ve had in Nashville before,” Zach Liff, DZL owner, said in the release. “[It will add a] mix of glamour, excitement and culinary excellence that will help define the Station District and elevate Nashville further in the global restaurant scene.”
Merchants bills itself as one of New York’s largest privately held restaurant owners. The company operates 17 restaurants in the city, including Treadwell Park (multiple locations), Merchants Cigar Bar, Industry Kitchen, Watermark Bar & Lounge and Mezze on the River.