Nationally known restaurateur Sam Fox announced Tuesday his first bar concept, Pushing Daisies, will debut later this year in a space positioned below his Mexican restaurant Blanco Cocina + Cantina at downtown’s Fifth + Broadway.
Fox’s Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts created the concept, with terms of the lease and the cost to get the underground bar operational not disclosed in a release.
The release notes Pushing Daisies patrons will, upon entering the space, feel as if they have been “transported to the basement of an old Spanish casa in the heart of Mexico City." Atlanta-based architecture firm Smith Hanes has designed the space.
Pushing Daisies will offer a stage, for DJ sets, that will feature lighting crafted from found objects. “Intricate floral patterns” will adorn the walls and seating, with a daisy-patterned penny tile floor encircling the bar. Also to be offered are “plush and pillowy elevated banquettes, leather channeled walls and heavy curtains made of plum-colored velvet.”
Pushing Daisies will focus on margaritas and agave aperitifs. Drinks will include Truth Be Told, the Gentle Hand and Poncho's Bliss, the latter created from clarified coconut milk punch, dragonfruit tea and reposado tequila. The Carajillo is an espresso-soaked vanilla liqueur and spiced cold brew.
“Has anyone ever had a bad time while sipping a perfectly made margarita?” Fox said in the release. “I think that’s impossible. At Pushing Daisies, we hope to celebrate tequila and friendship.”
In addition to Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Pushing Daisies will join at Fifth + Broadway Fox’s The Twelve Thirty Club, which offers three levels of food and music (read here). Fox operates that concept independently of Fox Restaurant Concepts. A 12-time James Beard Award nominee, Fox has financial backing in The Twelve Thirty Club from Memphis-based entertainer and entrepreneur Justin Timberlake.
Fox opened his first concept, Wildflower American Cuisine, in Tucson in 1998, with his brands including Culinary Dropout, Flower Child, North Italia, Zinburger, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Doughbird and The Henry. FRC is home to nearly 5,000 employees working in about 60 locations nationwide. The announcement of Pushing Daisies follows Fox Restaurant Concepts having recently opened Doughbird Pizza + Chicken (read here), located at Hill Center Green Hills.
