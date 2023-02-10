Tesla Motors announced Friday it will open by mid-year a new dealership in Cool Springs, with a release billing the future business as a flagship store to rank among the company’s largest in the nation.
According to a release, the store will be located at 300 Shingle Way in a roughly 57,447-square-foot building owned by TriOut Advisory Group. The structure will house a vehicle showroom, a service center and superchargers for the electric vehicle maker.
The dealership will replace the first Cool Springs Tesla location, which is prepping to close, at 1641 Westgate Circle. Middle Tennessee offers no other Tesla dealerships.
TriOut acquired the seven-acre property to which Tesla will relocate in late 2019, the release notes, with terms of the lease deal not being disclosed. The site is located near Mercedes, Infiniti and Hyundai dealerships and near Interstate 65 (via both the Moores Lane and Cool Spring Boulevard exits).
"Having a partner like Tesla perfectly aligns with our values, to bring premier clients to our properties while preserving the local environment with our acquisitions,” Mike Outlaw, TriOut Advisory Group principal, said in the release. “TriOut is elated to be a part of this extraordinary story and stand with a true pioneer in the frontier of electric cars.”