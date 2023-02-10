Tesla

Tesla Motors announced Friday it will open by mid-year a new dealership in Cool Springs, with a release billing the future business as a flagship store to rank among the company’s largest in the nation.

According to a release, the store will be located at 300 Shingle Way in a roughly 57,447-square-foot building owned by TriOut Advisory Group. The structure will house a vehicle showroom, a service center and superchargers for the electric vehicle maker.