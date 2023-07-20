TailGate Brewery will have a taproom at Tanger Factory Outlets Center, construction for which is slated for a fall completion at Century Farms in Antioch.
TailGate Brewery will have a taproom at Tanger Factory Outlets Center, construction for which is slated for a fall completion at Century Farms in Antioch.
The will be the microbrewery business’ seventh location.
The looming opening of the South Davidson County taproom comes almost one year after TailGate owner and founder Wesley Keegan announced in August 2022 a taproom overlooking Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville (read here).
"We are so excited to bring everything people know and love about TailGate Brewery to South Nashville with Tanger," Keegan emailed the Post. "So many of our team, Mug Club members and Nashville craft beer fans live and work in this part of town. The opportunity for us to work with a first-class organization like Tanger was too good to pass up. We can’t wait to make and serve great beer and great pizza with this community."
With five taprooms in the general Nashville area and one in Chattanooga, TailGate ranks among the largest breweries in the state based on number of employees, number of locations, yearly revenues and barrels of beer produced annually.
The TailGate headquarters location and main brewery is located at 7300 Charlotte Pike in West Davidson County. Other taproom locations are in East Nashville, Music Row and North Capitol (near Germantown).
In addition to craft beer, TailGate offers pizza, loaded waffle fries, salads and sandwiches.
TailGate will join Nashville’s Prince’s Hot Chicken and café chain Red Bicycle Coffee, among others, at the Tanger Factory Outlets Center (read here).
According to a release and permits, national retail and restaurant chains including American Eagle, Banana Republic, Crumbl Cookies Old Navy, Ralph Lauren, Shake Shack and Victoria’s Secret will also open at the campus.
As the Post reported in April 2022, an entity affiliated with Tanger Factory Outlets Centers Inc. paid $8.75 million for the 32-acre property, the main address for which is 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway.
