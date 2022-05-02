TailGate Brewery owner Wesley Keegan has acquired the Chattanooga property last home to Terminal Brewhouse and will open a TailGate in the space by spring’s end.
A release does not know what Keegan paid for the property, which offers an address of 1464 Market St. and is located near the Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel in the city’s Southside district. The acquisition included the brewing equipment.
The acquisition comes as TailGate will open a taproom this month in the North Capitol district (read here).
TailGate plans to utilize the ex-Terminal space to brew only farmhouse and Belgian-style beers. Similarly, each TailGate taproom offers "specialized production facilities,” including cider, wild fermentation and (at the North Capitol facility adjacent to First Horizon Park and near Germantown) a seltzery.
The Chattanooga TailGate also will offer 30 rotating beers (brewed in Nashville) and a food menu highlighted by pizza and loaded waffle fries. TailGate distributes its four core beers and rotating seasonals throughout Tennessee, including Chattanooga.
Terminal Brewhouse opened in 2009 and was distinctive, in part, due to operating in a flatiron building. In the 1940s, and according to thechattanoogan.com, former railroad porter Chester Davis and his family operated a hotel in the building, with the business gaining notoriety given Davis was African-American.
Keegan said TailGate plans to employ 15-20 Chattanoogans and is working with a local firm, in conjunction with its in-house construction team, to update the traditional masonry building “while preserving the original character of the space.”
TailGate Brand Manager Ryan Bruchey and Marketing Manager Liz Tarry are assisting in the effort. A cost to get operational is not being disclosed.
“A brewery/taproom in Chattanooga has been a dream for a long time,” Keegan said in the release. “We knew that if we ever did venture outside of Nashville, it had to be authentic. The opportunity to keep one of Chattanooga’s most iconic buildings a brewery is really special.”
In addition to the soon-to-open facilities in Chattanooga and North Capitol, TailGate operates a headquarters facility in West Davidson County and satellite taprooms in Music Row, East Nashville and Nashville International Airport. The brewery is known, in part, for its peanut butter milk stout, lime lager and wheat ale brewed with orange.
TailGate began Nashville operations in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.