Officials with restaurant chain Bartaco announced Tuesday plans to open in East Nashville this year.
According to a release, the location will be in an under-construction retail building located at 1000 Woodland St. in Five Points.
This will be Bartaco’s (stylized as “bartaco”) second Nashville location, joining the location in 12South.
Neither the cost to get operational nor terms of the lease with Magnolia Investment Partners, which is developing the Woodland Street site, are being disclosed.
Bartaco will join Edley’s Bar-B-Que (read here) in the future building (with a working name of 10th and Woodland), which replaces a since-razed generic building once home to Family Dollar.
Taking cues from the beach culture of Brazil, Southern California, Mexico and Uruguay, Bartaco bills itself as offering “upscale street" food and beverages such as tacos, juices, cocktails and bottled beer.
“For years we’ve been lucky enough to serve the Nashville community and we are thrilled to be able to open another location in the heart of the city that will allow us to share the Bartaco experience with more guests,” Bartaco CEO and co-founder Scott Lawton said in the release. “While identifying the new location, Magnolia has been an instrumental partner who understands the market, and we’re looking forward to a successful debut later this year.”
Ben Bonner, Magnolia Investment Partners managing partner, said Edley's and Bartaco will be a “great complement” to the east side, with the future retail complex now fully leased.
Bartaco, which is based in Arlington, Virginia, offers locations in 11 states and Washington D.C.
