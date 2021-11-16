The owners of West Nashville’s Sylvan Supply announced Tuesday the addition of four tenants, including locally based golf course simulator and bar business The Hideout Golf Club.
Terms of the leases are not being disclosed.
Joint-venture partners Atlanta-based Third & Urban and Chevy Chase, Maryland-based FCP said that in addition to The Hideout Golf Club, which will open in early 2022, ASD | Sky, W&A Engineering and KPFF will be tenants at the adaptive re-use development at 4101 Charlotte Ave.
During the last 60 days, restaurant Red Perch, salon Beauty School and Black Dynasty, the restaurant component for Bearded Iris Taproom, have opened. In the coming 45 days, spa Ela Mar, restaurant Punk Wok and workout space Pure Barre will open their doors.
“FCP is thrilled with the addition of these new tenants to Sylvan Supply,” FCP Vice President for Commercial Asset Management Sarah Hubbard said in the release. “This redevelopment continues to demonstrate the appeal of skilled adaptive reuse of important Nashville buildings to both retail and creative office tenants.”
The Hideout Golf Club will feature TrackMan simulators designed for use in both practice and play, a bar and service from partner restaurants. Relatedly, Profectus Golf Academy will open its second Nashville location featuring PGA golf instructors at the club.
ASD | SKY is a Nashville-based design firm focused on sustainable architectural practices. KPFF Nashville is a structural engineering firm focused on adaptive reuse, health care, commercial, institutional, multi-family residential and hospitality projects. W&A Engineering is a Georgia-based company offering civil engineering, land surveying, landscape architecture, traffic engineering and municipal services. No opening dates have been announced for the three.
Sylvan Supply features retail and office space connected by outdoor corridors and terraces with greenspace in 60-plus-year-old buildings.
