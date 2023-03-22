IWC Schaffhausen — a Swiss company known for its aviation watches and the use of titanium in its time-keeping pieces — will open a shop at The Mall at Green Hills this fall.

Founded in 1868 and also called IWC International Watch Co. AG, the company is known for its use of environmentally sustainable metals extraction and manufacturing processes. In 2018 the WWF recognized IWC for its environmental efforts and awarded it an "ambitious" rating. IWC placed first amongst 15 other Swiss watchmakers.

IWC

The IWC Schaffhausen Clock Shop at Graben Street in Vienna, Austria

