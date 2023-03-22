IWC Schaffhausen — a Swiss company known for its aviation watches and the use of titanium in its time-keeping pieces — will open a shop at The Mall at Green Hills this fall.
Founded in 1868 and also called IWC International Watch Co. AG, the company is known for its use of environmentally sustainable metals extraction and manufacturing processes. In 2018 the WWF recognized IWC for its environmental efforts and awarded it an "ambitious" rating. IWC placed first amongst 15 other Swiss watchmakers.
Of note, IWC publishes quarterly customer magazine Watch International Magazine, which is available in German, French and English. The publication reports IWC in 1885 began keeping detailed records for each watch it has made, including details of the caliber, materials used and cases. For a fee, owners can obtain precise information about their watches.
IWC claims its service department offers the parts and craftsmanship to allow for the repairing and maintaining of all watches made since the company’s founding more than 150 years ago.
Similar to Omega, IWC combines appeal to horology enthusiasts and watch collectors while also offering some pieces for under $5,000. However, the brand is not as expensive as, for example, Italy’s Panerai or Patek Philippe, which is also Swiss.
IWC Schaffhausen will take a portion of The Mall at Green Hills space last home to Brooks Brothers.
Nashville is home to multiple jewelry stores that provide the sales and repairs of watches. However, the city offers no more than a handful of watch-centric retail shops.
Norah Buikstra, the mall’s general manager, said the Green Hills retail facility offers a place at which the “best retailers” seek a presence.
“We will continue to select retailers that our customers want most,” Buikstra emailed the Post.
