The East Nashville building that long accommodated the recently closed Sweet 16th Bakery has landed Bill’s Sandwich Palace as a replacement tenant.
Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports Bill’s Sandwich Palace owners Christen Clemins and Aaron Clemins hope to open the restaurant in early 2023.
The cost to get the business operational and the lease terms with building owner Ellen Einstein are not being disclosed. The building is located in Lockeland Springs at 311 N. 16th St.
Since 2020, Aaron Clemins has operated Bill’s Sandwich Palace on weekends via the kitchen at his friend Ryan Bernhardt’s TKO at 4204 Gallatin Pike in Inglewood.
Aaron Clemins is known within the Nashville restaurant community for his work in the kitchens at City House in Germantown and Kuchnia & Keller (which had operated in Germantown before closing in 2018).
Bill’s Sandwich Palace will focus on small-batch sandwiches and some brunch and breakfast items on the weekends. It is expected to be open Thursdays through Sundays, the Scene reports (read more here).
Sweet 16th was one of the first businesses to open during East Nashville’s post-2000 renaissance. It closed on Oct. 29 after an 18-year run and due, largely, to the January death of Dan Einstein, Ellen Einstein’s late husband and business partner (read more here).
Christen Clemins told the Scene that Bill’s Sandwich Palace will attempt to honor the legacy of the Enstein’s respected bakery.
“We’ve done a few baked goods, and maybe we’ll run some specials that will remind people of Sweet 16th,” she said. “We plan to hang a picture of them on the wall as a tribute. They’ll always be part of that space. We feel like Ellen is passing the torch to us, and we’re incredibly grateful.”
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.