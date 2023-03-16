Polestar

Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar is seeking to open a showroom by late year in The Gulch.

According to a permit valued at $547,500, Polestar will take about 3,650 square feet of ground-level space in office tower 1222 Demonbreun, the first of three buildings that will comprise Gulch Union. The address is 1222 Demonbreun St.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.