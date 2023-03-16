Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar is seeking to open a showroom by late year in The Gulch.
According to a permit valued at $547,500, Polestar will take about 3,650 square feet of ground-level space in office tower 1222 Demonbreun, the first of three buildings that will comprise Gulch Union. The address is 1222 Demonbreun St.
Established in 1996 by Volvo Cars partner Flash/Polestar Racing, Polestar was acquired in 2015 by Volvo. The publicly traded company recorded revenues of about $2.5 billion in fiscal year 2022. Polestar vehicles are manufactured in China.
Austin-based Endeavor owns 1222 Demonbreun and enlisted Nashville-based Ojas Partners (Elam Freeman and Lizzy LeBleu) to handle the lease of the Polestar space. 1222 Demonbreun's retail space is now fully leased, with the other retail tenant Simmons Bank.
Polestar will join EV peer Tesla, which is in the process of relocating within Williamson County (read here), for having an area location.
Nashville Business Journal, which first reported the Polestar showroom, notes the U.S. cities located within the closest proximity to Nashville and with a Polestar presence are Charlotte and Columbus, Ohio. Atlanta is slated for a Polestar location.
NBJ reports 16,300 electric vehicles were registered in Tennessee as of mid-2022 (0.2 percent of the total), an increase of 10,000 compared to the mark of mid-2019.
Brentwood-based architect Lines Inc. is listed on the Polestar permit application related to the Gulch Union space, NBJ reports. Tupelo, Mississippi-based Century Construction Group will serve as contractor related to the effort.
On a site adjacent to 1222 Demonbreun, construction continues on the first of two residential towers comprising Gulch Union (read here). That building will offer about 8,000 square feet of retail space, with Ojas Partners to oversee its leasing too.