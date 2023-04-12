A summer opening is being planned for Grandpa Bar, to be located near Marathon Village.

Mike Rosenthal will own and operate the business at mixed-use building Apex Marathon Village, which is located at 1501 Herman St. in the FANG (Fisk Area Neighborhood Group) district.

