A summer opening is being planned for Grandpa Bar, to be located near Marathon Village.
Mike Rosenthal will own and operate the business at mixed-use building Apex Marathon Village, which is located at 1501 Herman St. in the FANG (Fisk Area Neighborhood Group) district.
Rosenthal told the Post he moved to Nashville from Maryland to start the parent company of Grandpa Bar. He previously worked for various restaurant companies in that state and in Seattle, but Grandpa Bar will be his first owned business.
Grandpa Bar will be “intimate” (about 1,345 square feet) and focused on whiskey and cocktails, while also utilizing amaro (a type of Italian liqueur that is flavored with herbs), Rosenthal said. Of note, the business will be open during the day as a cafe to serve coffee drinks.
Nashville architect Will Jenner (owner of solo practice Jenner Design) is designing the space, which will offer low lighting and curated music. Syndicate Design and Construction, also a local company, will handle the build-out.
Rosenthal said he will work at the bar/café full-time and expects to hire four to six employees. He will cross train the employees for both bar and café work.
Grandpa Bar will offer a small menu of “elevated bites,” Rosenthal said, adding that he named the bar to pay tribute to his late grandfather. Specifically, Rosenthal found (via his relative’s belongings) a 1967 New York Post article that offered a history of mixed drinks, thus the name Grandpa Bar.
“My goal was to create a space that is unique to Nashville and offer an intimate, cozy atmosphere where you can enjoy high-quality drinks either by yourself, with friends, on a date, or even host a party or event,” he said.
Apex Marathon Village — opened in late 2022 and offering 313 apartments — is owned by a partnership of Chicago-based Brierhill Left Development and Alpha Capital Partners of Pittsburgh. The two acquired the North Nashville property for about $4.5 million and developed the site with the mixed-use building.
