American steakhouse Supper Club on Belcourt is slated to open in October in Hillsboro Village.
According to a release, the restaurant will be located at located at 2000 Belcourt Ave. in a building long-time locals will recall once housed restaurants Faison's and The Trace.
Owned and operated by Joe Johnson and Robert Higgins of Make A Play Hospitality Group, the restaurant marks the duo’s eighth hospitality venture. The company previously operated Jazz & Jokes Lounge in downtown Nashville near Printers Alley.
Supper Club on Belcourt (SCOB) will be the second Supper Club Tennessee location, following the opening of a sister business in Memphis in August 2022.
The SCOB will offer about 4,800 square feet, which includes a back outdoor patio, and will seat about 120 patrons in its two main dining rooms, two bars and two private dining rooms. The interior will provide a somewhat art deco vibe.
Philadelphia native Brandon Truesdale will serve as chef, with his menu combining American steakhouse and Southern cuisine elements. Seafood, poultry and cocktails will be highlighted.
In addition to SCOB, Make A Play Hospitality is slated to open both a fine dining restaurant and a cocktail club in Hillsboro Village this fall. The release did not include further details.
The building seemingly most recently housed Aladdin’s Hookah Bar & Lounge. In addition to Faison’s and The Trace, it has accommodated T's Tuscan Bar and Grille, Veranda and Bombasha.
Former local restaurateur Jody Faison opened Faison’s in the 1980s at a time when Nashville’s nightclub and restaurant scenes were still modest in quality and scope (read more here). Along with the since-closed Sunset Grill, Faison’s fueled the Hillsboro Village nightlife. The Trace (in which Faison had no ownership), its successor, also enjoyed a strong run, closing prior to the Great Recession.
“We’re looking forward to being part of the revitalization of the high-end restaurant scene in Hillsboro Village,” Johnson said. “We’re ready to bring Supper Club’s energy and excitement to Nashville. We're not just opening a restaurant; we're crafting an experience that resonates with every soul that walks through our doors."
Supper Club on Belcourt hours of operations are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; and weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.