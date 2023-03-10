Following the closure of four Nashville Starbucks franchised locations, the Seattle-based café chain giant is suing the former operator of those stores related to alleged misuse of proprietary items.
According to a multi-page document filed with the Davidson County Chancery Court, Starbucks Corp. contends New York City-based private investment firm Manhattan Capital (MC) LLC and Manhattan Capital SB LLC (MC is the majority owner of MC SB) was a licensed Starbucks franchisee that violated terms of the franchise agreement.
In late February, and as Nashville Business Journal first reported, MC closed the Starbucks at mixed-use SoBro tower Encore (301 Demonbreun St.), Icon at the Gulch (602 12th Ave. S.) HCA Capitol View (1040 Charlotte Ave.) and TriStar Centennial Tower Atrium (2300 Patterson St.).
MC also operated as a licensed Starbucks franchisee three other Starbucks: one each in Bowling Green, Chattanooga and Louisville. Those stores are included in the lawsuit.
MC seemingly has continued to operate Moby Cafe from each of the four Nashville spaces, ostensibly on leases it has with the respective landlords.
Starbucks is seeking a motion for injunctive relief, requesting the court rule MC immediately cease using Starbucks’ proprietary and trademarked equipment, likenesses and products via the store spaces.
In addition, the lawsuit references MC’s owing Starbucks approximately $4.74 million in unpaid licensee payments.
Starbucks, which is based in Seattle, contends it has exercised its rights under the agreement to acquire from MC all fixtures, furnishings and equipment in the seven stores and asks the court to require MC return all remaining products and supplies.
“Starbucks is taking appropriate legal action to protect its proprietary interests and prevent ongoing consumer confusion,” a Starbucks spokesperson told the Post.
Manhattan Capital officials could not be reached for comment.
PJ’s Coffee, a Louisiana-based chain, is slated to take the Encore space last home to Starbucks (read here).