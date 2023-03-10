Following the closure of four Nashville Starbucks franchised locations, the Seattle-based café chain giant is suing the former operator of those stores related to alleged misuse of proprietary items.

According to a multi-page document filed with the Davidson County Chancery Court, Starbucks Corp. contends New York City-based private investment firm Manhattan Capital (MC) LLC and Manhattan Capital SB LLC (MC is the majority owner of MC SB) was a licensed Starbucks franchisee that violated terms of the franchise agreement.

