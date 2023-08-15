The owners of Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood watering holes GoodTimes and Lucky’s plan to acquire an Inglewood cocktail lounge property and convert it into a sports bar.
Shaun Folad, spokesperson for the group, said a closing on the acquisition of the 0.58-acre property, with an address of 3807 Gallatin Pike, is scheduled by month’s end. The building on the site accommodates Henry James Bar, which is expected to cease operations by September (read here).
Folad will team with Micah Copeland and Ed Federovich — all three own GoodTimes Full-Service Bar (both the business and the property), with Folad, Copeland and Jamie White owning the Lucky’s business (and not the real estate) — to purchase the property. The trio will have ownership of the future restaurant and bar business with White.
“We plan to offer a neighborhood sports bar, tentatively to be called ROY’s Royal Room,” Folad said. ROY stands for “rookie of the year,” a reference to the sports bar theme the group seeks for the business, details about which What Now Nashville originally reported.
Folad said the team expects to take up to four months to make some changes to the existing Henry James Bar space, including adding a front outdoor seating area. Becky Gaines and Andy Gaines own both the property and the business. They listed it for sale for $1,625,000 in June (read here).
“It’s a beautiful space as is,” Folad said. “The Gaineses did a great job with Henry James. We will try to ‘dumb it down’ a bit and make it cozy.”
A focus of the future bar will be Chicago-style thin-crust pizza, Folad said. Cut in squares, it is also referred to as “tavern-style” pizza. In addition, ROY’s will offer a smash burger (a thin-patty variation of a hamburger). The beverage emphasis will be on a mix of mainstream and craft beers.
A cost to get operational is not being disclosed.
Folad, Copeland and White opened Lucky’s (also called Lucky’s 3 Star Bar) in January 2021. The business owners unveiled GoodTimes in June. Both bars are located on Fourth Avenue South (see here) near Fairground Nashville and Geodis Park.