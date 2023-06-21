Veteran Nashville restaurateur Amir Arab is planning a sports bar for the Hillsboro Village home to his Pizza Perfect.

The bar — tentatively to be called Typical — will take the space last home to KayBob's Grille and Ale and the current space of H-Cue’s Upstairs Poolroom. Arab will team with Dalton Crow (who owns Crow’s Nest, Dalton’s Grille and Nobles) and Mark Yarbrough to own and operate the future sports bar.

1602

1602 21st Ave. S. as seen in 2022