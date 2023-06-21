Veteran Nashville restaurateur Amir Arab is planning a sports bar for the Hillsboro Village home to his Pizza Perfect.
The bar — tentatively to be called Typical — will take the space last home to KayBob's Grille and Ale and the current space of H-Cue’s Upstairs Poolroom. Arab will team with Dalton Crow (who owns Crow’s Nest, Dalton’s Grille and Nobles) and Mark Yarbrough to own and operate the future sports bar.
Yarbrough’s Action TN is the general contractor for the build-out, with the two-story retail building recognized for its large "Hillsboro Village" mural and offering an address of 1602 21st Ave. S.
“We are looking to open before the football season starts,” Arab said, adding the team will add a stairwell to connect the downstairs and upstairs spaces.
“The upstairs will offer a full bar with a rooftop patio,” Arab said, adding he has wanted a rooftop patio restaurant business for more than 20 years.
Arab closed KayBob’s — which specialized in pub food and craft beer — in early 2022 after a 10-year run.
H-Cue’s, a billiards and bar business that former Nashville businessman Henry Piarrot opened in 1997, will move to an adjacent second-floor space positioned above Pizza Perfect and last accommodating Chicken Coop. The latter business closed in 2021 after suffering a shooting.
Nate Horsey-Sherin owns H-Cue's, though Arab previously held ownership in the pool hall and bar in the late 1990s with Piarrot, whom long-time Nashvillians will recall also owned the nearby The Villager Tavern. Ann Piarrot, Henry’s ex-wife, now operates The Villager, which ranks among the city’s oldest bars.
Pizza Perfect began operations in 1983 on Granny White Pike and opened on 21st Avenue in 1990. Arab, who also owns a Pizza Perfect in Bellevue, owns the Hillsboro Village Pizza Perfect with brother Ali Arab.
Nashville’s Grace Development has owned the building at 1602 21st Ave. S. since 1992, having paid $543,000 for it, Metro records show.