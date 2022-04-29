Atlanta-based Castellucci Hospitality Group is eyeing an early 2023 opening for its The Iberian Pig in The Gulch.
According to a release, this will be the company’s first location outside the Atlanta area. CHG operates The Iberian Pig — which focuses on Spanish cuisine — in Buckhead.
The local Iberian Pig will be located at 607 Overton St. in the space last occupied by Colts Chocolates. The building sits adjacent to a structure home to Barista Parlor.
Updates to the building to house The Iberian Pig are underway, with Atlanta-based Smith Hanes Studio designing the 4,500-square-foot space. A highlight will be a rooftop patio with a bar. Of note, Rumble Boxing is also planning to open soon in the building.
The Iberian Pig menu offers traditional tapas and charcuterie and quesos. The release notes popular items include bacon-wrapped dates and pork cheek tacos.
Federico Castellucci serves as president of Castellucci Hospitality Group, which introduced The Iberian Pig to Atlanta in 2009. CHG operates five other food and beverage concepts, each located in the Atlanta area.
Further details for the future Iberian Pig in The Gulch are forthcoming, the release notes.
Barista Parlor eventually will move to the nearby Paseo South Gulch in the Voorhees Building (read here).
