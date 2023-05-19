A modified version of Broadway Brewhouse Midtown has reopened with a new name and ownership after about two months of closure due to a transition in ownership.
The business — which is billing its 70-plus beers on tap as a key offering — is now called Broadway Brewpub & Grub. It opened on May 11.
The Midtown watering hole closed in early March after a 25-plus-year run when the building from which it operated sold for $7.25 million (read here).
Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports that Broadway Brewpub & Grub offers a vibe, beer selection and menu similar to that of Broadway Brewhouse Midtown (read more here).
The owner of the 0.27-acre property, located at 1900 Broadway, is an LLC affiliated with various members the Post has been unable to identify. The seller was Angela Jones, who also sold the business to the buyers of the property.