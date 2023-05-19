Brewpub

Broadway Brewpub & Grub

A modified version of Broadway Brewhouse Midtown has reopened with a new name and ownership after about two months of closure due to a transition in ownership.

The business — which is billing its 70-plus beers on tap as a key offering — is now called Broadway Brewpub & Grub. It opened on May 11.

