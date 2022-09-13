Climb, the Nashville-based indoor climbing and fitness facility chain, is expanding its footprint with a second-quarter opening eyed for a South Nashville building near One Hundred Oaks

According to a release, the business will be called Climb Kraft and will represent the parent company’s third in Davidson County (joining Climbs on the city’s east and west sides) and the fifth overall (with Climb offering a presence in Murfreesboro and in Bentonville, Arkansas).

