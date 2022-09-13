Climb, the Nashville-based indoor climbing and fitness facility chain, is expanding its footprint with a second-quarter opening eyed for a South Nashville building near One Hundred Oaks
According to a release, the business will be called Climb Kraft and will represent the parent company’s third in Davidson County (joining Climbs on the city’s east and west sides) and the fifth overall (with Climb offering a presence in Murfreesboro and in Bentonville, Arkansas).
With an address of 2926 Kraft Drive, Berry Hill-area property owned by locally based Green & Little, the future Climb Kraft will operate from a 33,000-square-foot facility, with the initial 15,000 square feet of phase one eyed for a May 2023 completion.
Climb Kraft will be billed as the largest bouldering gym in middle Tennessee. In addition to climbing, the facility will offer both members and guests a coffee shop and climbing-specific training. A cost to get the business operational is not being disclosed. Computer security services company Uniguest seemingly operates from the building.
Drew Sloss serves as CEO of the entity that owns Climb, which debuted in 2003.
“Our mission is to be a catalyst for community and Climb Kraft will increase our ability to serve the south side of the city, which is very exciting,” Sloss said in the release. “Nashville is where we started this journey nearly two decades ago, and to open this facility in our hometown during our 20th anniversary is really special.”
Since beginning operations, Climb has hosted about 2 million climbing visits. Climb Nashville West is located at 3600 Charlotte Ave. near Sylvan Heights and is the original location.
Scott McKinney, senior associate with the local of office of Orlando-based Foundry Commercial, represented Climb in the lease deal.
“It’s hard to beat the unique position that the Berry Hill neighborhood offers,” McKinney said in the release. “With excellent access to Interstate 65 and I-440 it will be just 10 minutes [from] downtown, Brentwood and many other areas of town. I’m especially excited as I am avid climber and member of the gym. Having Middle Tennessee’s largest bouldering facility here in a central Nashville location is very exciting.”
The Post could not determine if Green & Little had broker representation in the lease deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In