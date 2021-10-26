Pizza restaurant and part-time comedy club Gino’s East has closed in SoBro after a less than two-year run.
The owners of the Chicago-based pizza chain opened the restaurant in early 2019 (read here) in the a building last home to Italian restaurant Sole Mio and located at 311 Third Ave. S.
Officials with Bravo Restaurants Inc., the Chicago-based parent company of Gino’s East, could not be reached for comment as to the reason for the closing. Gino’s East specializes in deep dish pies and is well established in the Windy City.
The building from which the restaurant operated is recognized, in part, by a walk-up window from which patrons could buy slices of pizza and "The Comedy Bar" sign. It is located near multiple hotels.
A Gino’s East website posting notes, “Thank you for supporting us, we’ll miss you Nashville!”
