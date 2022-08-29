Screen Shot 2022-08-29 at 3.18.32 PM.png

A trio of out-of-town brothers will open by September’s end a sports bar in SoBro via their social media company Almost Friday Media.

According to a release, Max, Jack and Sam Barrett will operate Almost Friday Sporting Club within the Holiday Inn and Suites hotel building at 415 Fourth Ave. S. in the space previously home to 4th and Peabody: A Nashville Tavern and in additional and adjacent space.

Screen Shot 2022-08-29 at 3.40.08 PM.png

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.