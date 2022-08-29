A trio of out-of-town brothers will open by September’s end a sports bar in SoBro via their social media company Almost Friday Media.
According to a release, Max, Jack and Sam Barrett will operate Almost Friday Sporting Club within the Holiday Inn and Suites hotel building at 415 Fourth Ave. S. in the space previously home to 4th and Peabody: A Nashville Tavern and in additional and adjacent space.
The Barretts created Almost Friday Media in late 2019 in Los Angeles as a collection of Instagram accounts focused on weekend culture, sports, music and character-driven comedy. Today, the company’s social media network comprises more than 3.5 million followers and is known, in part, for its @Friday.Beers Instagram account.
In March and according to a separate release, Almost Friday Media landed $6 million in seed funding from investors that include, among others, New York-based Dreamscape Hospitality. In December, Dreamscape and Meritage Group LP of San Francisco acquired for $74.67 million (read here) the 14-story Holiday Inn building, which opened in 2019.
Dreamscape Companies and Aimbridge Hospitality will jointly operate with Almost Friday Media the concept, which will function independently of the hotel.
Almost Friday Sporting Club will be the first restaurant concept by the Barretts. The release notes the bar will offer a “comfortable house party atmosphere,” with live DJs and a dance floor, a gaming area (more details to follow), bar food, beer, cocktails and oversized TV screens for sports.
The release does not include the cost to get operational.
