An Honest Coffee Roasters is being eyed for a small SoBro building located near both the downtown district’s roundabout and The Cannery.
According to a permit issued by the Metro Codes Department, the café will take space with an address of 803 Lea Ave.
This will be the third Honest Coffee Roasters, joining the original location at The Factory at Franklin (opened since 2014) and outposts in L+L Marketplace on Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville (pictured) and in downtown Huntsville, Alabama.
The Post was unable to determine an opening date for the business, which will be sandwiched by buildings home to journalist Demetria Kalodimos’ Filming Station and mixed-used tower (retail and residential) 805 Lea.
The permit is valued at about $126,000.
Honest Coffee Roasters bills itself as providing “third wave coffee” (which is considered artisanal as opposed to mass produced), with Brett Henry serving as the co-owner and co-founder.
Franklin-based Zealot, a privately owned consultancy and real estate acquisition and management company, is the parent of Honest Coffee Roasters. Henry, who could not be reached for comment, is CEO of Zealot.
