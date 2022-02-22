The owners of Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria are targeting Birmingham for their first Alabama location, al.com reports.
Of note, the future restaurant will offer a drive-thru, the company’s first. The business will be located in Birmingham’s Avondale district, which is perhaps best known for craft beer business Avondale Brewing Co.
The al.com report does not offer an opening date, and Slim & Husky’s officials could not be reached for comment.
Of note, Slim & Husky’s pizzas are presented on oblong-shaped flatbreads. The restaurant menu also focuses on local craft beer.
In addition to the flagship restaurant on Buchanan Street, Slim & Husky’s operates locations in Atlanta and Memphis, and is planning a restaurant in Sacramento, California.
Clinton "Clint" Gray, E.J. Reed and Derrick "Mo" Moore own the business, having met as students at Tennessee State University. The three men also own EG& MC, a cocktail bar located in the former Garden Brunch Cafe building on North Nashville’s Jefferson Street.
Read more here.
