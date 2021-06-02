A regional shipping company has moved into Tennessee with the establishment of new hubs in Memphis, Knoxville and Nashville.
The Nashville location of LaserShip is expected to include more than 200 employees and is located off Interstate 24 in Antioch. The company, founded as a document courier in Washington, D.C. in 1986, has since expanded into e-commerce shipping and last-mile services with a presence in 23 states.
The expansion to Tennessee in May was part of a broader growth strategy that, according to a LaserShip release, increases the company’s delivery coverage by 18 percent and adds nearly 1,000 new ZIP codes to its territory. The Nashville expansion alone will help the company reach nearly 2 million more customers, according to the company.
“While online sales dramatically accelerated in 2020, retailers had to overcome capacity constraints, cost increases and the struggle to meet consumer expectations of fast and reliable delivery,” LaserShip Chief Commercial Officer Josh Dinneen said in the release. “LaserShip is proud to expand to Tennessee to help our retail partners build flexible, more resilient supply chains that respond to evolving consumer expectations.”
According to a company spokesperson, LaserShip customers include retailers like Nike, Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters.
