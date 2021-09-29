Seattle-based Anchorhead Coffee Co. has chosen Nashville for its first location outside Washington, with downtown high-rise One Nashville to see an early 2022 opening of the café.
According to a release, the Class A building, located at 150 Fourth Ave. N., a long-term lease has been finalized between the building owner and the owners of the roasting company
Of note, One Nashville owner Unico Properties LLC is also based in Seattle.
Anchorhead will operate from an 800-square-foot café in the building’s new tenant lounge. The space will be accessed via One Nashville’s main entrance. Terms of the lease are not being disclosed.
In May of this year, Unico (founded in 1953) marked the completion of a three-phase, $7 million renovation of the building, which long-timers sometimes call the R2D2 building due to its slight resemblance to the Star Wars character. As part of the renovation, Unico rebranded One Nashville Place as One Nashville.
Anchorhead Coffee Co-Founder Jake Paulson has music industry experience and, as such, familiarity with Nashville.
“My business partner and I are former audio engineers and we toured for about eight years before shifting careers and opening our first café in Seattle,” Paulson, who co-founded the business with Mike Steiner, said in the release. “We’ve had our eye on Nashville for years. We love the city’s music scene, and we believe we can bring something special to Nashville’s coffee culture.”
Janel Jensen, Unico Properties director of retail leasing, said Anchorhead offers a “sterling reputation” in Seattle,
“This is the perfect addition to a fully-reimagined, tenant-centered experience at One Nashville,” Jensen said.
The stretch of Fourth Avenue North between Commerce and Church streets also offers a Starbucks. It previously was home to a Dunn Brothers Coffee. Likewise, since-closed The Well once operated nearby on Commerce.
