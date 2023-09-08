Acclaimed chef Sean Brock's The Continental will close on Sept. 17 as it is to be replaced by a vinyl listening room and bar from Brock.
The Continental opened in 2020 at the Grand Hyatt on Broadway. The new business is to be called Bar Continental, Post sister publication Nashville Scenereports, and will have food and drink.
“Bar Continental is my interpretation of the Japanese ‘kissa’ concept, done the Nashville way, and it’s one of my favorite projects that I've ever worked on,” Brock said in a release. “Visiting Bar Continental is like attending a concert, you feel the music. It's transcendent, similar to an experience on Lower Broadway, and my hope is that Bar Continental will bring that same kind of memories to this side of Broadway, with excellent service in mind.”
The bar's 5,000-album vinyl library largely comes from Brock's personal collection.
Other Brock food and beverage businesses in Nashville include Audrey, June and Joyland.