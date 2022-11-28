The owners of Café Roze and Roze Pony announced Monday they plan to open a bar in downtown Nashville’s iconic The Arcade building in fall 2023.

According to a release, co-owners and business partners Julia Jaksic and Eric Lincoln do not yet have a name for their future concept, which will take a space previously used for storage.

