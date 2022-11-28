The owners of Café Roze and Roze Pony announced Monday they plan to open a bar in downtown Nashville’s iconic The Arcade building in fall 2023.
According to a release, co-owners and business partners Julia Jaksic and Eric Lincoln do not yet have a name for their future concept, which will take a space previously used for storage.
The cost to get operational and terms of the lease with Arcade owner Linfield Capital were not disclosed in the release. The planned business seemingly is the first to be announced for The Arcade since Linfield and local commercial real estate professional Rob Lowe paid $28 million for the building in April 2021 and, subsequently, the bulk of the tenants vacated to make way for major upgrades (read here).
The release notes the future bar will feature a bar highlighted by specialty cocktails and a limited menu of small, shared plates.
“The historic Arcade felt like the right place for us to open our third Nashville concept,” Lincoln said in the release. “The bar will be a departure from our all-day cafe format, but will still offer the unique energy and sense of community that make Cafe Roze and Roze Pony so special.”
The 1,600-square-foot alley-accessible space previously was used by Arcade businesses for storage and features original brick walls and tall, black tin ceilings.
Jaksic and Nick Dryden of Nashville-based Dryden Architecture + Design are collaborating on the visuals and vibe of the bar space, which will be influenced by mid-century and Deco Italian design.
Roze Pony opened at Belle Meade Galleria in West Nashville in 2020 (read here). Café Roze, housed in the East Nashville building once home to Porter House Bistro, opened in 2017 (read here). Billed as “all-day cafés,” the two businesses specialize in simple breakfast, lunch and dinner options, and cocktails at night.
A former New York chef, Jaksic served as executive chef of Employees Only Singapore and Jack’s Wife Freda. Lincoln is an owner of Employees Only New York and Employees Only Singapore.
The Arcade opened in 1902 and offers an address of 65 Arcade Alley. Spanning Fourth and Fifth avenues north, it was Nashville's first “shopping center,” as it replaced what was called Overton Alley as the city’s retail commerce epicenter.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.