Tío Fun Mexican Munchies will open in September in North Nashville.

Nashville Business Journal reports Mikey Corona and Brian Riggenbach, known for their The Mockingbird, will operate the fast casual Mexican restaurant restaurant at 1008 Buchanan St. in a building owned by the owners of Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria and last home to cinnamon roll eatery The Rollout (which the Slim & Husky's owners operated and has since moved to the main Slim & Husky's building). Tío Fun will be located between the buildings housing Nashville Jazz Workshop and Minerva Avenue cocktail bar.

