Tío Fun Mexican Munchies will open in September in North Nashville.
Nashville Business Journal reports Mikey Corona and Brian Riggenbach, known for their The Mockingbird, will operate the fast casual Mexican restaurant restaurant at 1008 Buchanan St. in a building owned by the owners of Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria and last home to cinnamon roll eatery The Rollout (which the Slim & Husky's owners operated and has since moved to the main Slim & Husky's building). Tío Fun will be located between the buildings housing Nashville Jazz Workshop and Minerva Avenue cocktail bar.
To focus on tacos, the future restaurant will offer counter-style service with about 30 indoor seats and a front patio. The beverage menu will be highlighted by frozen margaritas and oversized micheladas. Mexican snowcones also will be offered.
NBJ reports construction of the future space is underway via a permit valued at $230,000, with Jacob Keiser overseeing. The designer is Jacob Wimsatt, principal architect at Clements Wimsatt Architects.
Corona and Riggenbach live in North Nashville near their future restaurant, NBJ notes.
L&C Tower to welcome Ophelia's Pizza + Bar
Ophelia's Pizza + Bar is slated to open next week in downtown’s iconic L&C Tower.
The Italian-inspired business will operate from a space last home Dunn Bros. Coffee at 401 Church St.
According to a release, Charlotte-based 5th Street Group — comprising Patrick Whalen, Alejandro Torio and Jamie Lynch — will own and operate Ophelia’s. That group owns Church and Union at 201 Fourth Ave. N. in the ServiceSource Tower (which is located across Church Street from the L&C Tower). Church and Union opened in October 2021.
Ophelia’s 3,383 square feet of interior space will seat 60 guests and feature a 10-person bar highlighting a “robust old world wine list and classic cocktails,” the release notes. The interior features a gallery-wall with more than 600 art pieces highlighting Italian and Italian-American culture, architecture and people.
Jamie Lynch and Adam Hodgson will serve as chefs, the release notes. Their menu will feature antipasti, homemade Neapolitan-style pizzas and lasagne bolognese.
“Ophelia's Pizza + Bar is a celebration of Italian cuisine,” Lynch said in the release. “We have created a menu that caters to locals and visitors who are seeking a dining experience that combines the city's character with playful and classic flavors. Our dishes are fresh takes on traditional favorites, and we're thrilled to bring another really great dining option to 4th Avenue in downtown Nashville.”
Ophelia’s will offer dinner Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Ophelia's Pizza + Bar marks the 5th Street Group’s sixth restaurant opening, with the company also owning restaurants in Charleston and Charlotte and planning businesses in Miami and Denver.
A permit is being sought for a Dunkin’ drive-thru planned for East Nashville.
As the Post reported in mid-2022,the Dunkin’ will take space at 926 Gallatin Ave. in a building located between Hunan Express and an Advance Financial location.
An entity that shares an address with Nashville-based HND Realty owns the property, having acquired it in 2014, Metro records show. Grammy-winning banjo player Earl Scruggs once owned the property, according to Metro records.
According to the permit, Bluemont Group of Knoxville is developing the site, with Development Management Group of Nashville as engineer and E+H Architects of Brentwood the architect.
Preliminary site work has been underway and the permit seemingly will allow for construction of an approximately 1,100-square-foot building. The permit references Kansas City-based BCCM Construction Group as the builder.
The future Dunkin’ location, to service drive-thru customers only, is located about 200 yards south of a Starbucks on the east side of Gallatin Avenue.