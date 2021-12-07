UPDATE: Rakesh Bery, a business partner, told the Post that the restaurant will serve Mexican food and is a sister business to Acapulco Burrito, located in Antioch and Murfreesboro and owned by Alfonso Perez. The restaurant is expected to open by Valentine's Day at the latest, Bery said.
A property near West End and Centennial Park is seemingly set for a new cocktail restaurant, as the property owner has been issued a Metro permit for building rehab related to a business tentatively to be called Cocktails and Dreams.
The property at 117 28th Ave. N. was in 2013 and 2014 home to German restaurant Viener Fest.
That business sold the building in March to a new general partnership for $911,000.
An attorney for the new business could not be reached for comment. Also listed as a point of contact on the permit is Rakesh Bery, whose new law license lists the restaurant property as his address.
The work to be completed is estimated to cost $50,000. Maria Mercedes Cifuentes is listed as the interior designer on a rendering of the project.
