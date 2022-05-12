Frankies 457 Spuntino — a New York City Italian restaurant and olive oil company founded in 2004 — is planning to open in East Nashville in January 2023.
The New York Times reports the restaurant will take space at Laurel & Pine, a mixed-used development for which work continues at 905 Cherokee Ave.
This will be the second Frankies 457 Spuntino, joining the Brooklyn flagship location. The Times reports that Frankies Sputino Group (the parent company) partner John Burns Paterson was born in Montgomery, Alabama. He and owners Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli were seeking a Southern locale for their concept.
The Village Voice reported in 2015 that Frankies 457 Spuntino ranked among the 14 “essential Italian restaurants” in Brooklyn and helped drive the crostini then-trend in New York. Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli were James Beard Foundation Award semi-finalists for Outstanding Restaurateur in 2015, HuffPost reported at the time.
Frankies 457 Spuntino focuses on simple cuisine from Southern Italy and is joined by sister concepts Franks Wine Bar and F&F Pizzeria (which sells pizza by the slice). The restaurant offers an address of 457 Court St. in Brooklyn. Frankies Sputino Group officials could not be reached for comment.
Nashville-based Vintage South Development and Atlanta-based Shelton McNally Real Estate Partners are teaming to reinvent the six-acre east side site with Laurel & Pine. Located near Ellington Parkway, the development will offer 166 apartment units (to be called The Flats at Laurel & Pine) and approximately 25,000 square feet of commercial space within adaptively reused existing buildings located on the site.
As the Post reported in January, Vintage South and Shelton McNally paid $6.4 million for the property, which is located in the East Hill neighborhood and had been home to multiple nondescript buildings.
Read more here about Laurel & Pine.
