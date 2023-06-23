Nashville’s Prince’s Hot Chicken and local café chain Red Bicycle Coffee will open this fall at the Tanger Factory Outlets Center nearing construction completion at Century Farms in Antioch.
According to multiple permits, the two future restaurants will join multiple national retail and restaurant chains — including American Eagle, Banana Republic, Crumbl Cookies Old Navy, Ralph Lauren, Shake Shack and Victoria’s Secret — at Tanger Outlets Nashville.
As the Post reported in April 2022, an entity affiliated with Tanger Factory Outlets Centers Inc. paid $8.75 million for the 32-acre property, the main address for which is 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based commercial real estate company Oldacre McDonald, which assembled the Century Farms land on which multiple projects are either underway or planned. The LLC paid about $5.54 million for the 31.96-acre property in 2015, Metro records show.
The six-building, 290,000-square-foot open-air outlet shopping center will offer up to 70 tenants and sit near Exit 60 of Interstate 24, sandwiched by the interstate and Cane Ridge Parkway. A fall completion is eyed.
According to a May 2022 release, Tanger vendors were to have employed approximately 700 people during construction, with the development to yield about 1,100 full- and part-time retail and management positions upon completion.
Stephen Yalof, CEO of Tanger Outlets, said in the release the center will be “steeped in Nashville flavor, with special attention to iconic entertainment and local dining favorites.”
Prince’s Hot Chicken operates downtown at Fifth + Broadway and in South Nashville on Nolensville Road.
Red Bicycle offers Nashville locations in Germantown, The Nations and Woodbine. It also operates in Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet, with locations forthcoming for Nolensville and Franklin.
Tanger Outlets Nashville will be the company's third Tennessee market, joining sister centers in Memphis and Sevierville.
Tanger Factory Outlets Centers Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., and offers a portfolio of 37 centers located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14 million square feet. The company website notes the spaces are leased to more than 2,700 stores operated by approximately 600 companies.