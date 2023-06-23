Nashville’s Prince’s Hot Chicken and local café chain Red Bicycle Coffee will open this fall at the Tanger Factory Outlets Center nearing construction completion at Century Farms in Antioch.

According to multiple permits, the two future restaurants will join multiple national retail and restaurant chains — including American Eagle, Banana Republic, Crumbl Cookies Old Navy, Ralph Lauren, Shake Shack and Victoria’s Secret — at Tanger Outlets Nashville.

Red

The Red Bicycle in Germantown