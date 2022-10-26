Power pop music star Hayley Williams opened Wednesday a hair salon in a Wedgewood-Houston building previously eyed for a craft beer bar.
The lead vocalist for Franklin-based Paramore, Williams and her long-time hairstylist Brian O'Connor co-own Fruits, nylon.com reports. The salon operates from a small, former industrial building with an address of 1229 Martin St. and sits next to micro-unit apartment building Martin Flats and near Diskin Cider.
Open Tuesdays through Saturdays, Fruits is a Green Circle Salons member (billed as a collection of carbon-neutral businesses) that charges a $1.45 fee for each service and that goes toward sustainability causes. Haircuts start at $20, with many services in the $50 to $80 range. Colorings range from $35 to $225, according to the Fruits website.
Fashion designer Savannah Yarborough seemingly owns the property from which Fruits operates. Yarborough also owns leather jacket and footwear boutique SAVAS, which operates nearby at 525 Merritt Ave.
As the Post reported in June 2018, tentative plans to open Doc’s Beeratorium — a grower fill and craft beer-focused pub concept — were scrapped (read here).
Formed in 2004, Paramore has released six albums and undertaken five national headliner tours. In addition to singing and lyric writing, Williams plays keyboards with the band.
