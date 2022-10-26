Power pop music star Hayley Williams opened Wednesday a hair salon in a Wedgewood-Houston building previously eyed for a craft beer bar.

The lead vocalist for Franklin-based Paramore, Williams and her long-time hairstylist Brian O'Connor co-own Fruits, nylon.com reports. The salon operates from a small, former industrial building with an address of 1229 Martin St. and sits next to micro-unit apartment building Martin Flats and near Diskin Cider.

Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 12.33.54 PM.png

Brian O'Connor, Hayley Williams 
Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 12.17.57 PM.png

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.