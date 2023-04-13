Pennsylvania convenience market chain Wawa has tapped a Bellevue-area site to establish its first Nashville location.

The future business will be located on a nine-acre site located at 8033 Highway 100. A local LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine, paid $1.9 million in January for the property. It is located within Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenberg’s District 35.

