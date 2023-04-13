Pennsylvania convenience market chain Wawa has tapped a Bellevue-area site to establish its first Nashville location.
The future business will be located on a nine-acre site located at 8033 Highway 100. A local LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine, paid $1.9 million in January for the property. It is located within Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenberg’s District 35.
As the Post reported in mid-2022, Wawa — founded in 1964 and based in the town from which its name derives (and near Philadelphia) — said the Nashville-area market could accommodate up to 40 stores in the future.
The Nashville office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn is the land-planner and engineer. A May 25 Metro Planning Commission hearing is slated related to a rezoning needed for the project.
According to a release issued at the time, Wawa was to have opened 54 new stores in multiple states by 2022’s end. Wawa’s approximately 950 stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.
The markets offer, among other items, prepared foods, coffee, gas and ATMs.
Forbes.com ranked Wawa No. 24 of America’s largest private companies in 2022, a year in which Wawa posted revenue of $14.9 billion.